Roundup: Myles Garrett Really Did That; Extremely Dubious Underwear Study; A 99-Pack of PBR By Kyle Koster | Nov 15 2019 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

NFL shocked by Myles Garrett meltdown ... All Popeye's employees should be selling chicken sandwiches on the side ... 99-pack of PBR an obvious hit ... Hue Jackson is going to run Colin Kaepernick's workout ... Yet another mass school shooting ... Brian Koppelman will not bow to the anti-Peter Luger faction ... Live updates from another day of impeachment hearings ... The 21 best movies of the 1970s ... Carmelo Anthony back in the NBA with Portland ... Has to be a wild ride being Skip Bayless every day ... Mayor Pete is crushing it in Iowa ... Truly impressive how undisciplined the Cleveland Browns are ... Did Tim Tebow earn another year with the New York Mets ... Taylor Swift drama bubbles over ... Colin Kaepernick getting the full TMZ treatment

These studies are always dubious but apparently half the people out there don't change their underwear daily. [New York Post]

Critics are a little disappointed Frozen 2 doesn't have a big plot twist. I say: it's Frozen 2, y'all. [Hollywood Reporter]

Big, sexy Major League Baseball trades that could go down this offseason. [Sports Illustrated]

The Ukraine stuff continues to stink from top to bottom. [The Daily Beast]

Good radio.