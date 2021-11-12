Roundup: MoviePass Making a Comeback; Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues; Taylor Swift Short Film
MoviePass is making a comeback... UConn hires Jim Mora... Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues... Randy Gregory out with calf injury suffered in practice... Manhattan rents skyrocketing back to normal... Astroworld death toll rises to nine... Federal appeals court pauses release of Donald Trump White House documents to Jan. 6 committee... Spotify is acquiring an audiobook company... Fergie's infamous All-Star game national anthem is now a children's book... Boris Johnson denies UK politics are corrupt... Suspect in Capitol riot attack on officer arrested after another suspect identifies him... Venomous shark found in Thames River... Texas schools can impose mask mandates after judge overrules governor's ban... Taylor Swift short film to be released tonight at 7 p.m...
Interesting first look. Don't have a ton of faith in the Halo franchise anymore, but if it's even decent...
Pretty cool for Taylor Rooks.
Delicious stuff.
Big day for Swifites!