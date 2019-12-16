Roundup: Mormon Church Under Fire; WFAN's Big Decision; Kumail Nanjiani is Hot Now By Kyle Koster | Dec 17 2019 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Press Conference In Tokyo | Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images

Damon Lindelof explains The Watchmen finale ... Harvey Weinstein shouldn't hold his breath on this one ... Man who inspired Radio movie dies ... WFAN taps Mike Francesa's successors ... Chiefs pick up Terrell Suggs ... Can't imagine this family's pain, which is only being deepened ... Frank and Linda Reich help victims of sexual abuse ... Tessa Blanchard is wrestling's next big thing ... Our society's beefiest men have beef ... Your daily Jacob Wohl ... I am going to personally lose so much money and I can't wait .... Stylish gifts on a budget, if you're looking for such a thing ... Major troop withdrawal in Afghanistan ... Things are just fine with the Cleveland Browns ... Daisy Ridley shut down an idea in the new Star Wars ... Will Grier to get NFL start

Whistleblower says the Mormon Church has misled on a cool $100 billion in tax-exempt money. [Washington Post]

Kumail Nanjiani got ripped. How did do it? Well, Ctr-F "steroids" is somehow returning a null set. [Today Show]

Matt Patricia is still gainfully employed. [Pro Football Talk]

The Buffalo Bills now own Renegade.

A new Top Gun trailer for people who have seen the first one. I haven't.

Something positive.