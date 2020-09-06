Roundup: More Portland Protests; Deshaun Watson's New Deal; Dan Patrick Speaks Out
By Kyle Koster | Sep 06 2020
Alex Winter on finding excellence in a non-excellent year ... Titans pick up huge piece in Jadeveon Clowney ... Fox News' Jennifer Griffin defends her reporting .. Deshaun Watson set to be a fixture in Houston ... Army football begins inevitable undefeated season ... Trump-supporting boaters get together, ruin their boats ... NBA2K shooting percentages about to go up ... Tenet crosses $100 million mark ... Kenny Stills on what comes next ... Mike Trout blasts 300th career homer ... Denver Nuggets look like a completely new team ...
Why can't you wear white after Labor Day? [Mental Floss]
One Dan Patrick is very much not like the other. [The Daily Beast]
Portland protests yet again turn violent. [Reuters]
One thing I am confident about is that ABC has no reason to be nervous about casting Carole Baskin on Dancing With the Stars. [TMZ]
