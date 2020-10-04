Roundup: More Confusion about Donald Trump's Health; Oklahoma Loses Again; Mean Girls Reunion
By Kyle Koster | Oct 04 2020
White House physician says Donald Trump is not out of the woods as crucial 48-hour period continues ... Ron Johnson knew he tested positive, went to an Oktoberfest anyway ... ... Ted Lasso wrapped an uber-successful season ... Don't look now but Tennessee football has won eight in a row ... Swiss Skydiver wins the Preakness ... There was a Mean Girls reunion ... The cover-up is taking place in real time ... Saturday Night Live returned ... Holly Holm dominates ... Regal Theaters shutting down ... Never too early to start making a Heisman case ... Oklahoma stinks ... Ivana Trump worried about her ex-husband ...
Kid A turns 20. [Mental Floss]
Saints-Lions in doubt over positive test. [Sporting News]
The more things change, the more they stay the same. The SEC is and will be at the top of the college football world. [ESPN
Former Dodgers pitcher Charlie Haeger dead in apparent murder-suicide. [KTLA]
SMU student section ejected for not adhering to the rules. [Dallas Morning News]
America thinking its turned the corner on fighting the coronavirus.
NOFX live.