Roundup: Mookie Betts Saves the Day; Surfing Through a Pandemic; Home Improvement Star Arrested
By Kyle Koster | Oct 18, 2020, 8:26 AM EDT
Cowboys planning on tagging Dak Prescott once again ... Melvin Gordon could be facing stiff punishment from the NFL ... Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad on Home Improvement, arrested on charges of assault and strangulation ... No more 30-day free Netflix trials ... Mookie Betts saved the damn day ... Protests continue on Bangkok streets ... Sergio Aguero won't face discipline for touching female official ... Trevor Lawrence has elevated his play to an insane level .... Donald Trump's late-game outreach to suburban women looks like this .... More and more people are surfing ...
The argument that ineffective authoritarianism is still authoritarianism. [New York Magazine]
Teofimo Lopez announced his arrival on the big stage with a fearless and surprising victory. [Yahoo Sports]
Good for Dick Vitale, whose love of the Tampa Bay Rays is one of the purest things. [The Big Lead]
Being so depressed that you believe you're a chicken does not sound great. [New York Post]
Happened to see Children of Men for the first time and revisited Roger Ebert's four-star review. The man could write. [Roger Ebert]
Simon & Garfunkel -- America