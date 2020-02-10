Roundup: Monica Lewinsky Talks Bill Clinton to Vanity Fair; NFL Draft to Pick Prom Dates & a Sick Pool Basketball Dunk
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
High school boys hold “draft” to determine prom dates. [OC Register]
Mark Jackson was fired by the Warriors. The new coach should beware owner Joe Lacob. [CSN Bay Area]
Warning, very sad: Trevor Ariza’s brother died at the age of five when he fell 30 stories out of an open window. [Washington Post]
“But we live in a noisy time, man. It is so noisy, yelling about nonsense, puffing up controversies, that the noise lures the angry mob quicker and louder than ever, Twitter and Facebook acting like a lit fuse.” [Miami Herald]
Fun read about the photographer who is everywhere at the NFL draft. [Jeans and Ties]
Tony Parker scored 33 points and the Spurs crushed the Blazers in game one of the Western Conference semis. [Spurs Nation]
Using history, what is each team’s NFL draft strategy? [WSJ]
Excellent story on Pierre Desire, the 23-year old cornerback who will probably be drafted Friday. [Bleacher Report]
The most botched NFL draft pick, ever. [SI]
Johnny Manziel’s social media makeover. Too bad De’Anthony Thomas and Louis Nix didn’t get the same training. [ESPN]
Cool pool dunk, guys. [via BroBible]
Cutting down a tree can be fun! [via Cartmaniak]
WWE made an amazing tribute to a young boy who died from cancer. [via Hot Clicks]
Julia Roberts vs. Sally Field in a celebrity curse-off. [via Big Buzz]