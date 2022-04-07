Roundup: It's MLB Opening Day!; Steve Lavin Returns to Coaching; Ronald Acuña Jr. Ripped Freddie Freeman
It's Opening Day! ... Russian forces pound key cities as Ukraine demands tougher sanctions ... Latest updates from the war ... Police won't be charged in Amir Locke's death ... House votes to find two Trump aides in contempt ... Stock futures flat heading into Thursday ... Ever wonder if the "Titanic" dinner scene was historically accurate ... Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the Metaverse is off to an abysmal start ... Inside the exodus at the BBC ... "All the Old Knives" film review ... Sixers Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play in Toronto ... Steve Lavin returns to coaching at University of San Diego ... The Nets swept the Knicks, control destiny for No. 7 seed ... Ronald Acuña Jr. ripped Freddie Freeman ... Coach K shuts down return rumors ...
