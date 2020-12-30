Roundup: Mitch McConnell Blocks Relief Bill Vote; Halsey Controversy; Earthquake in Croatia
By Liam McKeone | Dec 30, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia... Fashion mogul Pierre Cardin dies at 89... Mitch McConnell blocks vote for latest relief bill that would pay Americans $2,000... Alexander Wang facing sexual misconduct allegations... Halsey apologizes for eating disorder picture... New Aly & AJ song a real banger... Politico acquires E&E News... Tyson food manager fired for betting on how many employees would get COVID... DeVonta Smith becomes first wide receiver to win AP Player of the Year... Daniel Snyder embroiled in more court proceedings... Rugby star Mitchell Pearce in quite a bit of trouble... Justice Department won't pursue charges against officers in Tamir Rice shooting... Louisville Police seek to fire two officers related to Breonna Taylor shooting
D.J. Chark Opens Up [Go Long]
The Wild Story of Colorado's Equipment Truck [ESPN]
The Atlanta Hawks Drafted a Baby in 1974 [SB Nation]
Child Labor in Palm Oil Industry Tied to Girl Scout Cookies [AP]
Mitch Trubisky Can Still Make Chicago Love Him [The Big Lead]
Hilarious by the Bengals.
Kyle Koster wrote about why this is concerning, but I love watching the robot dance. Dunno what else to say.
Oldie but a goodie, as my high school Latin teacher used to say.