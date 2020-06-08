Roundup: Minneapolis to Disband Police Department; Protests Continue Nationwide; Cast Wants More 'Pitch Perfect'
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 08 2020
Minneapolis' city council members intend to defund and dismantle the city's police department ... Massive protests continued nationwide over the weekend ... On Sunday, Utah senator Mitt Romney joined a protest in support of Black Lives Matter ... James Bennet has resigned from the New York Times over Tom Cotton's op-ed ... Dow futures were up on Sunday again ... Donald Trump has ordered National Guard to leave Washington D.C. ... Elon Musk tells SpaceX employees that its next generation Starship rocket is now the company's top priority ... Los Angeles has been less cautious is reopening than San Francisco ... The Pentagon outlined its plan to remove troops from Washington D.C. ... Protests have complicated efforts to combat coronavirus ... Michelle Obama addressed nationwide protests in virtual commencement speech ... J.K. Rowling is under fire for tweets over the weekend ... Anna Camp claims the Pitch Perfect cast wants to do more movies ... NASCAR issued powerful statements on racial injustice ... Michael B. Jordan helped lead a protest in LA ... Jordana Brewster has split from husband Andrew Form ... Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are working out together.
