Roundup: Mike Richards Steps Down; Amazon Getting Into Live Audio; 'No Time To Die' Final Trailer
Mike Richards steps down as executive producer of Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune... Amazon getting into the live audio game... Adam Levine supports Olivia Rodrigo amidst plagiarism accusations... Ohio State QB recruit Quinn Ewers signs million-dollar NIL deal... Jabari Banks will star in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot... 15 people charged in 'fake vaccine card' conspiracy... Joe Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal... China erases billionaire actress Zhao Wei from history... British ex-soldier stranded in Afghanistan plots escape with 400 workers and families... Doctor attempted to pay for hit on witness in opioid fraud trial... Ireland's population rises to above 5 million for the first time since 1851... Paris set a 19-mph citywide speed limit to try to convince drivers to ditch their cars...
The Wild Mystery of the Jan. 6 Lawyer Who Vanished [The Daily Beast]
The Good, the Godly, and the Gluttonous of Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ [The Ringer]
Why Can’t You Wear White After Labor Day? [Mental Floss]
In an Increasingly Noisy Arctic, Will Narwhals Fall Silent? [New Yorker]
Mac Jones Is Bill Belichick's New Chosen One [The Big Lead]
Hell yeah.
Good stuff from DeAngelo Hall here.
Big news.
JPEGMAFIA -- "Trust"