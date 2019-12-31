Roundup: Michelle Williams Engaged; Police Officer Faked It; Urban Meyer vs. ESPN By Kyle Koster | Dec 31 2019 Michelle Williams | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tom Brady as quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 ... Tensions getting even hotter in the Mideast ... Adam Gase burner account allegation gets way more wild ... Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett have a second meeting ... WGN got out of the sporting game ... Police officer resigns in disgrace after faking coffee cup insult ... Georgia Tech football recruit dies after being struck by a train ... Michelle Williams pregnant and engaged ... Alex Trebek is still fighting ... Big Ten still litigating the Ohio State-Clemson fumble call ... Monty Python collaborator Neil Innes dies at 75 ... Oh, look, the Patriots have a chip on their shoulders ... 12 bacon facts for the bacon boys and girls out there ... Hershey's Kissmobile retiring

Which NFL team has the best chance to win the Super Bowl? [The Ringer]

The Onion remains undefeated, has incisive political horserace coverage. [The Onion]

Urban Meyer's wife is mad at ESPN and John Anderson for a zinger made during a highlight. [TMZ]

New York Times opinion writers share their favorite comments and somehow, Bret Stephens screws it up again. [NYT]

Looking back on a decade that was very good but also very bad. [The Atlantic]

Giannis continues to do Giannis things.

Giannis had the entire Bucks' bench shook after this monster dunk ?



(?@NissanUSA) pic.twitter.com/LtR3Ugq9aM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2019

You have to be kidding me.