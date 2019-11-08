Roundup: Michael Bloomberg; Clippers Fined; & 'Medicare for All' By Bobby Burack | Nov 07 2019 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"Michael Bloomberg reportedly preparing for presidential run" ... Why Google is under an investigation ... The Senate advanced the nomination of Chad Wolf to be a policy undersecretary at the Homeland Security Department ... Andrew Yang: Elizabeth Warren's idea for "Medicare for All" plan is too optimistic ... The Clippers were fined for inconsistent statements on Kawhi Leonard's health status ... "Pilot killed in plane crash that set an Upland home on fire" ... The Gap CEO is leaving ... Thoughts on Starbucks' "Merry Cofee" ... Apple has fixed background app bug with iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 ... Emilia Clarke still hates spoilers ... Pat Forde explains why he joined Sports Illustrated ... The top 10 podcast publishers for October 2019 ... BH90210 has been canceled after only one season ...

Eight options to replace Cris Carter on First Things First. [The Big Lead]

A read worth it on why Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't into that load-management life. [Yahoo Sports]

Gambling picks for Week 11 of college football. [Outkick the Coverage]

Naoya Inoue aims to take over the U.S. in deal with Top Rank. [The Athletic]

What the return of the Seahawks-49ers rivalry means for the NFL. [The Ringer]

Pound-for-pound rankings boxing rankings. [ESPN]

If it looks like Noah Fant ran through Cleveland's entire secondary here, it's because he did (via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/jSvFIsT2Rt — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 3, 2019

If you like speed.

Your song of the day.