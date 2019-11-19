Roundup: Mayor Pete's High Hopes; Kylie Jenner is Scrooge McDuck; Donald Trump's Health By Kyle Koster | Nov 19 2019 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Chick Fil-A no longer donating to controversial group after blowback ... China very upset at the New York Times ... Cassius Winston thanks Michigan State community for all the support ... South Dakota's anti-drug campaign off to a rocky start ... No firm plan for Matthew Stafford's return ... White House says nothing to see here about surprise trip to Walter Reed ... Luke Doncic is already a superstar ... Danny Green got drug-tested after a rare dunk ... Florida inching closer to legalized sports betting ... The kid from E.T. got a DUI ... Kanye West and Joel Osteen are boys now ... This Maple Leafs dude is the spirit animal of Instagram husbands everywhere ... Kylie Jenner is a billionaire now ... James Vander Beek won't win Dancing With Stars

Are America's laws of forgiveness out of whack? [New Yorker]

All hopes and dreams of a Philadelphia Eagles dynasty have been abandoned. But what if I told you no one really thought they could be one anyway? [The Ringer]

Mayor Pete is doing very well in Iowa. What happens if he wins? [538]

Perhaps it's impossible to enjoy the Impossible Burger after all. [NBC Sports]

Travis Kelce, feeling the music.

Travis Kelce heard La Bamba and started dancing pic.twitter.com/ZGcJYb4C97 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 19, 2019

This is terrible sportsmanship, but tremendous content.