Roundup: Mase Calls Diddy a Hypocrite, Twitter Bans Zero Hedge
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 02 2020
Mase ripped Diddy's Grammy's speech about artists controlling their art and called him a hypocrite ... Justin Bieber admits he had 'doubts' about proposing to Hailey ... Atlanta Hawks and Entercom extend radio broadcasting deal ... "Roving band of herpes-ridden monkeys now roaming northeast Florida" ... TV By the Numbers, which was once a giant, is shuttering ... Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders intend to pursue Tom Brady ... Stephen King quits Facebook over his distaste for misinformation ... New York state bar encourages marijuana legalization ... "Law firm representing Rudy Giuliani beset by sordid allegations, partner exodus" ... Ron Rivera envisions Alex Smith as part of Washington's quarterback competition ... Woj says Houston Rockets are talking with teams about trading Clint Capela ... Bad Boys for Life has grossed nearly $300 million in the box office and it's still going strong ... Shakira crushed her Super Bowl LIV performance.
"Twitter has banned financial market website Zero Hedge from the social media platform after it published an article linking a Chinese scientist to the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus last week." [Reuters]
The 'Home Alone' house outside Chicago still draws a bunch of tourist attention [Curbed]
Really thorough investigation of the toxic corporate culture at Victoria's Secret [NY Times]
42 facts about Jackie Robinson [Mental Floss]
Every Super Bowl LIV commercial [Vulture]
Dana Carvey talks with Howard Stern about his current relationship with Mike Myers
Zion Williamson highlights vs. Rockets from Sunday
Joe Buck's favorite Super Bowl memory