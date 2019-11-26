Roundup: Mark McGrath Will Handle Your Breakup; Papa John Looks Very Sweaty; NY Radio Wars Continue By Kyle Koster | Nov 26 2019 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Hope you're not planning to travel anywhere this week ... Supreme Court won't hear Adnan Syed's appeal ... Very normal stuff here from Rick Perry ... Sean Payton is lobbying for a three-person replay booth ... Fox says it has sold all its Super Bowl space ... How Anthony Davis is building his brand ... Please give me David Blough on Thanksgiving Day ... When has Dana White ever been less than truthful .... Federal judge says Don McGahn must testify to Congress ... Hoda Kotb engaged ... Michael Vick was on hand to watch Lamar Jackson dominate ... Deshaun Watson watched his first check hit the bank account ... A deep dive into the Sony hack ... Tom Izzo apologized to MSU fans after Virginia Tech shocked the world ... Deadly earthquake in Albania .. Kennesaw State basketball star charged with murder

The New York sports radio wars are the gift that keeps on giving. [New York Post]

Papa John's downward descent continues as the sweaty man says he ate 40 pizzas in 30 days. [Syracuse.com]

Handwringing columns about Dwayne Haskins taking a selfie with a fan are very funny. [WaPo]

Blake Lively just having the time of her life. [US Weekly]

Getting Mark McGrath to break up with your boyfriend is incredible.