Roundup: Maria Sharapova Retires from Tennis, Greatest Movie Car Chases
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 27 2020
Maria Sharapova retires from tennis ... "Two siblings saved their baby sister's life after their own mother tried to strangle her, Florida police claim" ... I can't believe the killer of a barista at a dive bar in Chicago hasn't been charged yet ... William Hill says they have 24 percent of the market share of US sports betting ... "ABC News suspends correspondent David Wright after comments about Trump coverage, socialism, in Project Veritas sting" ... Tom Brady to the Bucs speculation has begun ... Prince Andrew's siblings snubbed attending his 60th birthday party ... How strippers make money 'influencing' without getting naked on YouTube ... Seven dead in shooting rampage at MillerCoors facility in Milwaukee ... Biggest NFL Draft need for all 32 teams ... Tim Tebow will play for the Philippines in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers ... Mission Impossible 7 taping in Italy halted over Coronavirus concerns ... "Body-cam video shows 6-year-old crying for help as officers zip-tie her" ...
“A meal with Bob Chapek is one minute and 30 seconds of pleasantries and 58 minutes and 30 seconds of business,” said a former high-ranking Disney executive. [WSJ]
15 greatest movie car chases [Mental Floss]
Will you get arrested if you live in a region where the MLB team is in a carriage dispute (i.e. Dodgers or Cubs) and you use a VPN to watch them on MLB.TV? [TV Answerman]
A month in the life of a Walmart employee [Vice]
A comparison of the four biggest delivery apps -- Postmates, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash -- found that delivery costs up to 91 percent more than ordering at a restaurant would, before tip [NY Times]
Planking challenge on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Full 1997 No Doubt concert
Bill Simmons podcast with Jason Segel and Adam Carolla