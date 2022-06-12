Roundup: 'March For Our Lives' Protests; 'Jurassic World' Opening Day Numbers; Mo Donegal Wins Belmont Stakes
'Jurassic World: Dominion' opening day box office numbers are in ... Charl Schwartzel wins first-ever LIV Tournament, takes home $4.75 million ... Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes ... Nevada judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo civil suit stemming from 2009 rape allegations ... Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée wants LIV golfers "banned" from some PGA Tour tourneys ... Bogdan Bogdanovich undergoes knee surgery ... Arrest warrants issued for University of New Hampshire students suspected of hazing ... City of Ottawa denies request to fly Russian flag ... Judge rules Georgia county cannot deny gender surgery to deputy ... Auburn man arrested for putting flowers on fiancé's grave found guilty of littering ... Son of Steve Sax dies in military training crash ...
‘No More’: Protesters Gather Across the U.S. to Speak Out Against Gun Violence [New York Times]
Andrew Wiggins Is Showing Why He’s Key to a Warriors Title [Sports Illustrated]
2022 FIFA World Cup predictions [CBS Sports]
Inside The High-Stakes Race to Recover Qaddafi's Ill-Gotten Billions [Vanity Fair]
Treasure Island Advertisement Goes Haywire During Twins-Rays [The Big Lead]
