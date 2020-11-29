Roundup: Man Behind Darth Vader Dies; Detroit Lions Finally Do It; Giant Christmas Movie Map
By Kyle Koster | Nov 29, 2020, 8:19 AM EST
David Prowse, the man behind Darth Vader, dies at 85 ... Not sure how this Jim Harbaugh-Lions post ended up on the website but it's dead-wrong ... All of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks are ineligible today, meaning it's going to be both a farce and extremely compelling ... Syracuse loses after spiking ball on fourth down ... Drake makes 'news' by posting 'adorable' photo ... Sure there's a reasonable explanation for Kelly Loefller's stock trading ... Pokemon card actually worth something ... Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight to a draw ...
Mapping the world's favorite Christmas movies. [Mental Floss]
The San Francisco 49ers may finish their season in Arizona, using the Cardinals' home field. [ESPN]
There's a new slate for the Lions. But tremendous work to do. [NFL]
Season 4 of Fargo had some unavoidable problems. [The Ringer]
Eddie Vedder -- All the Way