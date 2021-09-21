Roundup: Malika Andrews Hosting New ESPN NBA Show; RIP Anthony Johnson; BTS Performs at United Nations
Malika Andrews will host ESPN's new NBA show, replacing 'The Jump'... Comedian Anthony Johnson, who starred in 'Friday' and 'House Party', dies at 55... BTS performed at the United Nations... US set to drop travel ban for vaccinated international travelers starting in early November... Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11... Fast fashion in the U.S. is fueling an environmental disaster in Ghana... Morgan Wallen has donated very little of the $500,000 he promised to donate... Swarm of bees kills dozens of endangered African penguins... SEC is investigating Blizzard over workplace practices... St. Louis couple who waved guns at protestors facing suspension of gun licenses... Japan urges Europe to speak out against China’s military expansion... Scientists fear koalas are going extinct...
Was This the Greatest Muhammad Ali Fight Ever? [AirMail]
What’s it like to work with Bob Uecker? His partners stop laughing long enough to explain [The Athletic]
Nets Rookie Goes Apartment Shopping. Needs Ice Cream. [New York Times]
The resurrection of Ja Rule [Undefeated]
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear [UPROXX]
This Could Be the Last Year of the Al Michaels-Cris Collinsworth Booth [The Big Lead]
We've all suffered from a lack of Tom Hanks in our lives, so this is good news.
Brooklyn 99 ended last week and I am sad about it. If you, too, are sad, then here is some soothing.
In case you missed it over the weekend.
This album is good and I will die on this hill.