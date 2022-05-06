Roundup: Magic Johnson Joins Broncos Bid; Karine Jean-Pierre to Succeed Jen Psaki; Dillon Brooks Suspended
Magic Johnson joins bid to buy Denver Broncos ... Dave Benz will not return as Timberwolves PBP announcer ... Chile files claim seeking to replace Ecuador in World Cup ... K-9 named Zorro captures suspect after extremely high-speed chase ... 7-foot squid washes up on South African beach ... Draymond Green hit with $25,000 fine for flipping off Grizzlies fans ... On a related note, Dillon Brooks has been suspended for Game 3 ... Karine Jean-Pierre to succeed Jen Psaki as Press Secretary ... Wichita State fires AD ... Court in Fiji approves U.S. warrant to seize Russian-owned mega-yacht ... WHO gives world pandemic death toll ... Oil giant Shell predictably has highest quarterly profit in over a decade ... Dow and Nasdaq both take a tumble in worst day since 2020 ...
