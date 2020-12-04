Roundup: Lou Holtz Gets a Shiny Medal; Ranking the Home Alone Kids; Vaccines on TV
By Kyle Koster | Dec 4, 2020, 7:07 AM EST
Former presidents willing to get vaccine on television ... Ivanka Trump deposed ... Buy J.R.R. Tolkien's home ... The best things about the worst year ever ... Ranking the children in Home Alone ... Anthony Fauci is now meeting with the Biden transition team ... Inventor of the Slim Jim dies ... The movie industry likely just changed forever ... James Harden is opening up a restaurant, in this economy ... Tiger bites trainer at Big Cat Rescue ... Trump aide barred from Justice Department ... Bond fire ravaging Orange County ... An extremely aggressive way to start the five o'clock news ... There is no need to panic as it seems Zac Efron did not break up with his girlfriend ... Three U.S. Marshals shot in the Bronx ...
Roger Stone has worked up a real whopper of a conspiracy theory. [Newsweek]
Radio Disney to end operations next year. [Variety]
Inside a Chinese detention camp. [Buzzfeed]
Tom Herman's first four years haven't gone as planned. What does the future hold? [San Antonio Express]
Lou Holtz received the presidential medal of freedom. [ESPN]
A deep dive into Godfather mythology with Al Pacino. [Deadline]
