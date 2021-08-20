Roundup: Library of Congress Bomb Threat; OnlyFans Banning Sexually Explicit Content; FaceBook VR Meetings
Suspect in Library of Congress bomb threat surrenders after hours-long standoff... OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content starting in October... FaceBook teams up with Oculus to create VR meeting option... Former Netflix engineers charged with insider trading... Miami Beach couple arrested for fake vaccination cards in Hawaii... Saints will now refund season ticket holders who cannot/will not get COVID vaccine... Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers torn Achilles... Disney wants sentient robots to roam their parks, what could go wrong... Former player arrested, charged with 2006 murder of Miami Hurricane star Bryan Pata... Mavericks hire former WNBA star Kristi Toliver as assistant coach... MLB moves on from Topps, signs card deal with Fanatics... Woman denied restraining order in Trevor Bauer case... Raiders' executive departures reportedly linked to financial irregularities...
Rockabilly Legend Wanda Jackson Goes Out in Style with Joan Jett on 'Encore' Album [Billboard]
How Did Noah Beck Become the Biggest TikTok Guy on Earth? [GQ]
NBA offseason survey: Execs, scouts on the biggest deals, best players and 2022 title favorites [ESPN]
Ben Roethlisberger Is Not Finished Yet [The Ringer]
College football: 10 best dynamic duos to watch in 2021 [Fansided]
Skip Bayless Wakes Up at 2 A.M. to Work Out, Demands to Know Where LeBron James Is [The Big Lead]
Actually pretty pumped for this.
Good stuff.
VINCE.