Roundup: LiAngelo Ball Joins G League Practice Squad, Best Instagram Fashion of 2019 By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 29 2019 Vogue's Forces Of Fashion Conference | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Vogue's 40 best fashion Instagrams of the year, including Rihanna, Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and more ... A record amount was bet on sports in Nevada in November ... "AT&T is poised to send thousands into the new year hunting for new jobs after assigning them to train their own foreign replacements" ... Mark Zuckerberg's net worth increased by over $27 billion in 2019 ... A man stormed a rabbi's house during a Hanukkah celebration and stabbed five people, fled, and was arrested in Harlem ... Two killed and one critically injured in shooting at Texas church ... No political advertising on Spotify in 2020 ... "Moscow resorts to fake snow in warmest December since 1886" ... LiAngelo Ball joins practice squad for G League team ... Ryan Day not thrilled with replay calls that went against Ohio State ... Aaron Rodgers knows he missed too many throws against the Lions ... Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes making out in Toronto.

