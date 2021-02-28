Roundup: LeBron Responds to Zlatan; Michigan Basketball Stays Hot; Earthquake in Alaska
By Kyle Koster | Feb 28, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Josh Gordon joins Fan Controlled Football League ... Barcelona stays alive in La Liga race ... LeBron James responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic telling him to stay out of politics ... North Dallas radio personality Russ Martin found dead in his home ... Earthquake rattles Alaska ... 14 secrets of McDonald's employees ... Games continue to be called off due to COVID concerns ... Franz Wagner and Michigan look downright unbeatable ... Former Notre Dame star Louis Nix passes away ... Probably just a coincidence ... Virginia clears way for recreational marijuana but not for another three years ...
