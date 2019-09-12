Roundup: Layoffs at Uber, Google Pixel 4 Leaks, Artie Lange Sober and Thinner By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 12 2019

Jennifer Lopez, who discussed recruiting Cardi B to Hustlers with Jimmy Fallon in video below … “Arizona state trooper arrested on 61 sex-related, kidnapping and fraud counts” … Police say they averted a potential mass shooting in Fort Worth … Details on new Fortnite patch updates … Artie Lange looks better, says he is 7.5 months sober … Hundreds laid off at Uber … Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram … A teen in Illinois has his memory reset every two hours after a traumatic head injury … Australian and British bloggers detained in Iran … Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launching an Office podcast … Who advanced and who got eliminated on America’s Got Talent … Kevin Hart released from hospital.

Jim Cramer says Wall Street is scared of Elizabeth Warren [Mediaite]

Google Pixel 4 pictures leak [Verge]

The Trump admin is weighing the banning of flavored e-cigarettes [NY Times]

14 best shows on Amazon Prime right now [Mental Floss]

Start ’em and sit ’em in fantasy football this week [SI.com]

“Nintendo suing another rom site into oblivion” [Kotaku]

Jennifer Lopez talks to Jimmy Fallon about recruiting Cardi B to Hustlers

Sean Salisbury had some interesting insights on Deshaun Watson on the Dan Patrick Show

Best Omar scenes in The Wire