Roundup: Lauren Conrad Has Second Son, NBA GMs Prepping for Cap to Go Down Due to China Situation

Lauren Conrad, who gave birth to her second son ... Former NBC producer Brook Nevils accuses Matt Lauer of raping her at the Sochi Olympics in Ronan Farrow's new book ... Lauer denies allegation ... NBC News boss Andy Lack writes letter saying there wasn't a cover-up ... "Drake 'hurt' by father's allegations he faked drama to sell records" ... Turkey attacked Syria after United States pulled troops out ... "Teenager who disarmed Colorado school shooter is now a Marine" ... Mary Hart had a brutal first pitch before Dodgers-Nats ... "Unprecedented power outages begin in California as winds bring critical fire danger" ... Trey Gowdy joins Donald Trump's legal team, gets dropped from Fox News ...

NBA teams are preparing for a scenario in which the cap could go down because of the situation in China [Yahoo]

Target is powering the Toys R Us website relaunch [TechCrunch]

Four women enablers named by Jeffrey Epstein accuser [NBC News]

11 surprising facts about John Lennon [Mental Floss]

Women of Marvel advocate for all-female movie [Variety]

A Yom Kippur synagogue shooting in Germany was live-streamed on Twitch [Gizmodo]

Zion Williamson 360 dunk

Adam Lefkoe interviews Raiders safety Johnathan Abrams

Throwback video of Frank Caliendo as Madden gushing about Favre