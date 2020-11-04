Roundup: Latest Election News, Delonte West Doing Well, NFL Tightens Mask Rules
By Liam McKeone | Nov 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
The latest 2020 Presidential election news... Lil Wayne's girlfriend dumped him after he endorsed Trump... NFL tightens mask rules, expands sidelines... Diego Mardona undergoes emergency surgery... NC State student-athletes spend day off at food bank... Wisconsin football cancels second game in a row due to COVID outbreak... College coaches grouse about student-athletes getting the whole day off to vote... Adrien Broner ends up in jail and apparently broke... Kentucky state police commissioner resigns... Bronny James and Emoni Bates to face off in a few weeks... Bella Hadid calls out Lil Pump for supporting Trump... Real Housewives stars Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi break up... Hurricane Eta makes catastrophic landfall in Nicaragua... Man who set fire to Louisiana churches sentenced to 25 years in prison... Atlanta voting precinct ordered to stay open late after poll manager oversleeps
Good to see Delonte West appears to be doing well.
Extremely Pure Content Alert
Hilarious if you love The Boys and missed it.