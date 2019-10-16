Roundup: Latest Dem Debate, Nationals Clinch World Series Spot By Liam McKeone | Oct 16 2019 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

7 takeaways from the CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate... Nationals clinch first World Series birth... Michigan court halts Whitmer's flavored vaping ban... Lady Gaga wants to know what Fortnite is... Authorities are investigating a homicide at the California home of 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely... Erdogan says Turkey will 'never declare a ceasefire'... British family 'traumatized' after being detained by US immigration... Former Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson refuses to speak with detectives about what happened... Oklahoma judge miscalculated how much Johnson & Johnson would pay for the state's opioid crisis... Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to endorse Bernie Sanders for president.. Senior State Dept. Ukraine Expert says White House sidelined him... U.S. Indicts Turkish Bank on charges of evading Iran sanctions... China is leasing an entire Pacific Island



Going to the Movies with Jackie Kennedy [New Yorker]

City of Angles: How L.A. Became the NBA Media Capital of the World [Ringer]

Yeah, in retrospect, it doesn't look great.

we really wasted precious moments of our time arguing winston vs mariota in 2015 https://t.co/NQIUbkeYdd — charles (ronald) mcdonald (@FourVerts) October 16, 2019

Facing a potentially disastrous heat problem in Tokyo next year, the IOC has moved the marathon and race walking 500 miles north to Sapporo. That’s akin to switching Charlotte for Philly. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) October 16, 2019

TIRED: MLB juiced the balls!

WIRED: they should’ve kept using the juiced balls for the playoffs!

INSPIRED: every ball should be a surprise. some should be those gender reveal balls — actioncookBOOk (@actioncookbook) October 15, 2019

A song to start your morning.