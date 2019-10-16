Roundup: Latest Dem Debate, Nationals Clinch World Series Spot
By Liam McKeone | Oct 16 2019
7 takeaways from the CNN/New York Times Democratic presidential debate... Nationals clinch first World Series birth... Michigan court halts Whitmer's flavored vaping ban... Lady Gaga wants to know what Fortnite is... Authorities are investigating a homicide at the California home of 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely... Erdogan says Turkey will 'never declare a ceasefire'... British family 'traumatized' after being detained by US immigration... Former Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson refuses to speak with detectives about what happened... Oklahoma judge miscalculated how much Johnson & Johnson would pay for the state's opioid crisis... Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to endorse Bernie Sanders for president.. Senior State Dept. Ukraine Expert says White House sidelined him... U.S. Indicts Turkish Bank on charges of evading Iran sanctions... China is leasing an entire Pacific Island
Going to the Movies with Jackie Kennedy [New Yorker]
City of Angles: How L.A. Became the NBA Media Capital of the World [Ringer]
