Roundup: Larry King Hospitalized; Milky Way is a Ghost Town; Urban Meyer Sweepstakes
By Kyle Koster | Jan 3, 2021, 8:23 AM EST
Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19 ... The Milky Way is likely full of former civilizations ...Tony Romo out today ... Texas hitching its hopes to Steve Sarkisian ... Jacksonville Jaguars eyeing Urban Meyer ... Bitcoin is over $30K ... Most anticipated films of 2021 ... Chicago saw 769 homicides last year ... Doug Pederson reportedly returning for another run ... Republican senators really cooking up something for Jan. 6 ... Mitt Romney is entirely not on board for it ... Nicki Minaj shares baby photos ...
Tony Gwynn was a problem on the court.
Harry Styles and Phoebe Waller-Bridge did a thing.
