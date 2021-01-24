Roundup: Larry King Dies at 87; Major Protests in Russia; Very Cavallari Rumors
By Kyle Koster | Jan 24, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Larry King dead at 87 ... Michigan swim team sticks up for MSU, tries to save rival program ... Greg Olsen is transitioning to the broadcast booth ... Tom Cotton's remembrance of his Army Ranger days could use some improvement ... NFL giving frontline workers tickets to the Super Bowl ... Winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan ... Creating such an online frenzy is actually Very Cavallari ... Happy birthday to the Frisbee ... Capitol rioter charged with threatening to assassinate AOC ... There's never been a better time to hop on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon ... Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have decided to see other people ...
10 behind-the-scenes facts about Bridgerton. [Mental Floss]
Why Mitch McConnell dumped Donald Trump. [The New Yorker]
The unmatched specialness of Trevor Lawrence. [NFL Draft Scout]
Major protests in Russia after Navalny arrest. [NPR]
Phoebe Bridgers' Red Rocks show, which only gets better with each subsequent viewing.