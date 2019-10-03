Roundup: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Separated, Coca-Cola Launching New Energy Drink Line By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 02 2019 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are separated ... Bernie Sanders is hospitalized and there are questions about his presidential candidacy ... Seven dead and more injured after a World War II-era bomber plane crashed at Bradley Airport in Connecticut ... Percy Harvin says he smoked weed before every NFL game ... Layoffs hitting Kroger middle management ... Kamala Harris wants Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account ... "Grinnell College cancels remainder of football season citing rash of injuries" ... DirecTV charged an early termination fee to the family of a woman who died at 102 years old ... Massive marijuana dispensary coming to Wrigley neighborhood ... Coca-Cola is launching a line of energy drinks that taste like soda.

