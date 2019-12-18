Roundup: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Co-Parenting Christmas, Signing Day Winners and Losers By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 18 2019 Kylie Jenner | Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are co-parenting Christmas as a family, but that doesn't mean they are back together ... It sounds like delivery services are putting restaurants on their apps without telling them first ... Facebook and senators square off over location tracking ... "UN peacekeepers 'fathered hundreds of children in Haiti mission', report says" ... Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to two years in racketeering case ... FedEx has issues that go beyond its split with Amazon ... A guide for learning how to talk like Yoda ... Drew Magary's guide to Star Wars spoiler etiquette ... A screed against Paw Patrol ... Cubs fans replying to this tweet from ESPN reporter Jesse Rogers about the team's payroll crunch are not happy ... Amazon's Alexa has new feature to help change the subject during holiday squabbles ... Pre-war baseball cards you can buy for under $10.

Early signing day winners and losers [247]

How a guy in Canada finds out when people are about to be scammed by telemarketers and stops it from happening [680 News]

40 best Christmas TV episodes [Mental Floss]

This decade was spent getting alienated by technology [Buzzfeed News]

Ben Fischer writes about how sports helped his family get through his wife's breast cancer diagnosis [SBJ]

Former TBL'er Ty Duffy explores the possibility of Land Rover taking aim at the Ford Raptor market [Gear Patrol]

Kevin Garnett and Adam Sandler on The Jump

Matt LaFleur called into the show of Packers vloggers Corey Behnke and Aaron Rodgers (5:20-mark)

Sweeni Murty and Suzyn Waldman interview Gerrit Cole after his Yankees presser