Roundup: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Back Together, Coronavirus Updates
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 09 2020
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together ... Details on legal sports betting coming to Virginia ... Oil prices are plummeting ... Patrick Mahomes is wowed by Andy Reid's football brain ... Jim Ross responds to his friend Jim Cornette's criticism of AEW ... Stephen Curry has the flu, NOT coronavirus ... Armed robbers steal $270k from New York casino ... Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who are starring in an upcoming movie together, spotted in Cuba ... "Rapper DaBaby gets booed off stage in Tampa after slapping an eager fan" ... The XFL admitted an officiating blunder from the end of the Searttle-Houston game ... "Google tracked his bike ride past a burglarized home. That made him a suspect." ... A woman inherited over a million dollars in her 20s, and writes anonymously for New York Magazine about how she has never told anyone about it ... Aaron Rodgers not a fan of the 17-game NFL season that seems inevitable ... Girl finds Chicago cop's gun in bathroom in middle of school day ... "Over government’s objection, judge in Worcester releases Chinese researcher accused of trying to smuggle cancer cells to China"
Live updates on coronavirus news [NY Times]
19 overlooked scientists you should know [Mental Floss]
"Apps have turned restaurant work into a gig-economy hustle. Here’s how one cook chases a paycheck." [Washington Post]
9 best workout headphones [Verge]
Taking the side of Megan Thee Stallon in her dispute with her record label [Vulture]
George Carlin comedy compilation
The scene in Succession where Kendall guts Vaulter
Dave Grohl tells the story of how Taylor Swift bailed him out at a Paul McCartney partny