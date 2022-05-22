Roundup: Kylian Mbappé Stays With PSG; Adley Rutschman Makes MLB Debut; Jif Peanut Butter Recalls
Kylian Mbappé decides to stick with PSG ... Adley Rutschman made his MLB debut ... J.M. Smucker recalling some Jif peanut butter products due to possible salmonella ... Travis Scott x Nike merchandise a huge hit .. Sage Steele got hit by a stray ball at the PGA Championship ... Teen girl trafficked from Mavericks game found 10 days later in Oklahoma, 8 people arrested ... Nancy Pelosi banned from communion in San Francisco diocese due to abortion stance ... Russia bans nearly 1,000 Americans from entering the country ... Big changes coming to Australia after national election ... Shooting in New Orleans leaves one dead and three injured ... Biden signs $40 billion aid package for Ukraine ... Tech stocks mired in longest weekly losing streak since dot-com bust ...
The Root of Haiti’s Misery: Reparations to Enslavers [New York Times]
John Mulaney had thoughts on comedians and mental health [EW]
Laws restricting lessons on racism are making it hard for teachers to discuss Buffalo hate crime [NBC News]
There are a lot of different ways to feel while watching Tiger Woods trudge his way around a golf course [ESPN]
Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson Feud Finally Boils Over in Benches-Clearing Incident During White Sox-Yankees [The Big Lead]
Great stuff from Nick Young.
The trailer for the newest George Miller enterprise.
Kendrick Lamar -- "Savior"