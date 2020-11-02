Roundup: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite; 2020 Election Homestretch; Typhoon Goni Slams Philippines
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reunited for Halloween ... The latest 2020 election polls ... Donald Trump makes his final pitch with dizzying number of rallies ... Super Typhoon Goni left the Philippines devastated ... Former "American Idol" star Nikki McKibbin died ... Dow futures dropped heading into the new week ... The FBI is investigating incident involving Biden campaign bus and Trump supporters in Texas ... The Texas Supreme Court rejected a GOP attempt to invalidate more than 120,000 ballots ... Bitcoin is making a comeback ... "Come Play" topped the box office this weekend ... Kate McKinnon brought Hillary Clinton back to SNL ... Lili Reinhart and the "Riverdale" girls teamed up for Halloween ... Tua Tagovailoa won his first NFL start ... The Steelers improved to 7-0 with an impressive win ... A look at the latest college football rankings ... Odell Beckham may be done in Cleveland ... Rob Manfred has a bad idea for changing the World Series ...
