Roundup: Kodak Black Arrested Again; RIP Bobby East; Keldon Johnson Signs Big Extension With Spurs
Kodak Black arrested again in Florida ... LeBron James rolled up to the Drew League ... Keldon Johnson signs big-money extension with Spurs ... NASCAR driver Bobby East dies at 37 ... Ivana Trump died of natural causes, medical examiner says ... Massive heat wave expected in England ... Houston police officer takes down man with rifle, ammunition at a mall ... Armie Hammer 'cut off' from family dynasty ... Dust storm causes massive pileup, casualties in Montana ... 'Love Is Blind' contestant sues Netflix over working conditions ... DOJ seeks longer sentence for Capitol rioter they labeled as a domestic terrorist ...
Kevin Hart’s Totally Unique Vintage Watch Has a Bizarre Connection to a 17th Century Pope [GQ]
MLB All-Star roster shuffle [ESPN]
Taste the toxin? Skittles ‘unfit for human consumption’, lawsuit claims [The Guardian]
Nearly 100 have been hospitalized, but Daily Harvest still doesn't know what's making people sick [NBC News]
Three Trade Destinations For Juan Soto [The Big Lead]
Daniel Kaluuya on Hot Ones.
The best shot of Saturday's round at St. Andrew's. Ridiculous.
ILLENIUM, Jon Bellion-- "Good Things Fall Apart"