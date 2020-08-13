Roundup: Kobe Bryant Day; Sumner Redstone Died; Bill Plaschke Got COVID
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 13 2020
Sumer Redstone passed away at 97 ... Pro poker player Brad Booth is missing ... Uber might shut things down in California if they have to treat their drivers like employees ... Navy chief charged with sharing national defense secrets with the Russians ... Kanye West's biggest supporter is Jared Kushner ... Florida men arrested in Colombia trying to sell fake COVID drugs ... the NBA should make the Disney bubble an annual event ... there may be a wave of post traumatic stress awaiting health care workers following coronavirus ... Trump is blocking funding for the USPS ... AOC has one minute at the DNC ... a Trump staffer compared Kamala Harris' voice to Marge Simpson's ...
Bill Plaschke is recovering from COVID. [Los Angeles Times]
Los Angeles declares August 24th, Kobe Bryant Day. [NBC Los Angeles]
Patrick Beverley: "I am tired of losing people." [ESPN]
Europe is getting its own dedicated NFL network. [Sky Sports]
Even if the college football season is canceled, boosters must have their bribes in on time. [The Onion]