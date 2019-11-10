Roundup: Kim Kardashian Says Religion Has Made Kanye Stricter Dad, NBA Load Mgmt Hurts Ticket Market By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019 Lars Niki/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian says that Kanye has become a stricter Dad since becoming more religious ... Jeff Bezos asked Michael Bloomberg to run for President months ago ... Zachary Winston, the 19-year-old brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston, died after being struck by a train ... A Brooklyn townhouse that had scenes from Boardwalk Empire filmed in it is for sale for $7.5 million ... New Jersey sportsbooks are taking bets on eSports now ... A slideshow of celebrities who have had cameos on Sesame Street ... Blackstone bought a controlling stake in the Bumble app ... How Victor Oladipo balanced rehab with appearing on Masked Singer (Athletic sub required) ... Fascinating obit on a guy who grew up in a mob family, became a cop, then became a mob hitman while he was still a cop ... "Florida man arrested at Disney for allegedly groping employee dressed as princess" ...

Rob Perez breaks down how load management is crushing the NBA secondary ticket market, but why things won't change until 2023 at the earliest [Action Network]

An ode to the letters Hunter S. Thompson wrote to his enemies [Atlantic]

"More than 100 of the [spyware] targets were human rights activists, journalists, religious leaders and dissidents" [NY Times]

The one-percenters have wealth approaching the whole total of the upper middle class [Bloomberg]

The password sharing gravy train is about to come to a crashing halt [LA Times]

A 1985 McDonald's commercial featuring Jason Alexander (h/t Eric Jackson)

Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear media scrum after beating Cody Rhodes

Jalen and Jacoby say the first few weeks of the NBA season are the new preseason