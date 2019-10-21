Roundup: Kim Kardashian Fights for Death Row Inmate, Verizon Wants to Sell HuffPost By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 20 2019 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West, who is fighting for another inmate on death row to receive clemency ... Big group protested against China at Nets preseason game ... "Egypt uncovers 3,000-year-old mummies in the Valley of the Kings" ... Bob Iger once got a $100 tip from Frank Sinatra ... Comedian Bob Zmuda was arrested for DUI in South Lake Tahoe ... WWE Smackdown ratings went down again ... Verizon wants to sell of HuffPost ... "Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel welcome their first child, a baby girl" ... Walmart recalls 6,000 pounds of breakfast sausage ... Drew Brees planning to return to practice this week ... The GM strike is entering its second month and the economic impact is being felt throughout the Midwest ... Chicago schools have been closed for three days and counting in teachers strike.

News Corp (WSJ and more), Washington Post, Buzzfeed News, and Business Insider have signed on to provide links for new Facebook news tab [Reuters]

Ali Wong wrote a handy and funny guide for good and bad characteristics of Asian restaurants in her book, which is excerpted here. [Vulture]

A real estate businessman in China allegedly paid a hitman $282k to kill a competitor; after the job got passed down several notches on the ladder the end killer was only being offered $14k and thought it wasn't worth it [Shanghai-Ist]

7 myths about mummies [Mental Floss]

Alan Sepinwall's recap of the first episode of Watchmen [Rolling Stone]

Offset got Cardi B a massive ring for her 27th birthday

Cardi B's 27th Birthday Included A Massive Gift pic.twitter.com/EtVv2zMoCh — TMZ (@TMZ) October 19, 2019

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo do NBA Over/Unders for the Eastern Conference

Jim Cornette weighs in on Eric Bischoff getting fired from WWE