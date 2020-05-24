Roundup: Khloe Kardashian's New Look; RIP Eddie Sutton; Call Her Daddy Resolution
By Kyle Koster | May 24 2020
Ryan Leaf arrested on domestic battery charge ... How to safely get back to a normal life ... Why is the American flag backwards on some military uniforms ... Four-day workweek could aide in New Zealand's recovery ... Wild how selfish people can be ... Hertz files for bankruptcy protection ... Cam Newton's brother is also going to Auburn to play quarterback ... Disgraced mayor Kwame Kilpatrick headed for early release ... Interested to see which teams benefit from the new onside kick idea ... Patrick Mahomes addressed Texas Tech graduates ... Warehouse fire on Fisherman's Wharf ... Legendary basketball coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84 ...
Half of the Reopen America Twitter accounts are actually bots. [Business Insider]
Khloe Kardashian has a new look, may not be Khloe Kardashian. [Page Six]
The cicadas are back in town. [NPR]
Our long national nightmare is over as Call Her Daddy will continue on the Barstool platform. [Awful Announcing]
Ruby Rose quit Batwoman because it was too much work. All hail, Ruby Rose. [Vulture]
Rudy in 60 seconds.
Zero 7 -- In the Waiting Line