Roundup: Kevin Na Resigns From PGA Tour; Shakira, Gerard Piqué Split; Rafael Nadal to Miss Wimbledon
Kevin Na announces he is resigning from the PGA Tour and join LIV Tour ... Shakira and Gerard Piqué officially announce split ... Rafael Nadal will take some time off after French Open, miss Wimbledon ... New York bill attempts to ban hidden concert ticket fees ... South Florida hit with flooding rain ... Alexander Zverev tore 'several' ligaments in foot ... Man arrested after trying to sneak nearly two dozen pounds of cocaine through airport security in wheelchair ... HBO's 'Raised By Wolves' canceled ... Starbucks accused of union retaliation ... Mariah Carey sued over 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' ... Black Sea scientist says Ukraine-Russia war has decimated dolphin population ...
