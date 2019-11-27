Roundup: Kendall Jenner Shrugs Off Getting Booed at MNF, Millennials Killing Black Friday? By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 27 2019 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner got booed at Rams-Ravens, but she shrugged it off ... Are Millennials gonna kill Black Friday too? ... "During the first half of this year, Europe had 90,000 cases of measles — more than 17 times the number reported in the whole of 2016." ... Smoking weed in public will be a $50 fine in Chicago ... Nike is releasing a shoe honoring Barry Sanders' 1997 season ... Annual shoutout to Slickdeals which posts Black Friday esque deals all year ... The most popular Thanksgiving dishes in each state ... Bomb cyclone on West Coast is putting damper on Thanksgiving travel plans ... The federal debt has gone up $1.3 trillion -- over $10,000 per household -- since last Thanksgiving ... Michael Bloomberg outspending other Democratic candidates in ad buys in Super Tuesday states.

The first magazine profile of Adam Sandler since 1996 [NYT Mag]

The New Jersey family that has been growing cranberries since the 1800s [Forbes]

"In a dramatic twist of events, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk slammed Christian fast food chain Chick-fil-A on Wednesday, vowing to never eat its chicken again." [Mediaite]

From former TBL'er Ty Duffy: The 15 best gifts for commuters [Gear Patrol]

When does the Mandalorian take place? [Vulture]

Why SVP hates pumpkin pie

It's been 10 years since Tiger Woods' Thanksgiving incident

Andrew Yang's appearance with Jimmy Kimmel