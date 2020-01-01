Roundup: Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Spent NYE Together, France Phasing Out Plastic By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 01 2020 Kendall Jenner | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons spent New Year's Eve together ... Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress in Captain America, charged in stabbing death of her mother in Kansas ... "Pope Francis apologizes after slapping woman’s arm" ... Jack Del Rio will indeed be the defensive coordinator on Ron Rivera's staff in Washington ... BBC under fire for spending tens of thousands of dollars in public money on alcohol ... 500 million animals, including many koalas and kangaroos, perish in Australian bushfires ... France begins plan to phase out single use plastic by 2040 ... "Several cars trapped overnight inside monster tumbleweed pile in eastern Washington" ... 11,000+ marijuana convictions pardoned by Illinois governor JB Pritzker ...

Woj wrote a David Stern obit that is mandatory reading [ESPN]

Ethan Strauss shares some personal David Stern stories [Athletic; paywall unlocked]

"This woman's family paid $4,400 to fly home for Christmas — but their travel agent never bought the tickets". [CBC]

Sherree Burress joining CBS Sports as CBS Sports HQ anchor [TBL]

Why the stock market boomed in 2019 [CNBC]

Do Arn Anderson and Ric Flair have beef?

Adam Sandler recalling getting fired from SNL to Howard Stern

Seth Greenberg: Sixers can't win title with Ben Simmons' 'incomplete' game