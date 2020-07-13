Roundup: Kelly Preston Dies of Breast Cancer; Washington's NFL Team Changing Name; Olivia Culpo Got a Dog
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 13 2020
Kelly Preston died at 57 on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer ... The White House is taking aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci after he openly disagreed with the president ... Washington's NFL team is set to change its name ... Officials are investigating an explosion on a naval ship in San Diego ... Florida shattered a record for new coronavirus cases ... Houston leaders are calling for a lockdown as active COVID-19 cases spike in county ... Pittsburgh is also struggling against rising cases ... Summer is bringing a new wave of coronavirus hot spots ... Long delays in getting test results have hobbled U.S. response to virus ... Elvis' 27-year-old grandson died over the weekend ... Grocery stores are struggling to stay stocked ... Brad Schwartz is out at Audible after just one month on the job ... Disney World's reopening is getting mixed reviews ... Darius Rucker and his wife of 20 years are divorcing ... Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier will wear a mask during games ... The Braves won't change their name but are looking at "chop" celebration ... Aaron Rodgers isn't sure the NFL will have a season ... Olivia Culpo and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey got a dog.
