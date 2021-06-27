Roundup: Keep Drinking Coffee; Massive Crash at Tour de France; Chauncey Billups Gets the Portland Job
Does anyone like Tom Brady's public persona ... DeAndre Ayton has no intention of backing down ... Drinking cup after cup of coffee is good for your liver ... Common misconceptions about vikings ... The Bucks can make Giannis' free-throw line controversy disappear ... WHO advises vaccinated people to mask up ... Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse ... No need for the Detroit Pistons to overthink this ... Massive crash at the Tour de France ... Was Free Britney right all along ... Aaron Rodgers could opt out for the ultimate upper hand ... Tampa-Montreal Stanley Cup Final ,winner gets the baseball team ... Severe storms hit Chicago ... Warren Buffett is still very rich ...
The Sixers have larger concerns than just Ben Simmons. [Philadelphia Inquirer]
Trae Young is willing to take the arrows along with the praise. [ESPN]
It's a make-or-break summer for so many small businesses. [New York Times]
Chauncey Billups hiring is all wrong for the Portland Trail Blazers. [The Oregonian]
William Barr attempts to cover his own rear end. [The Atlantic]
Quentin Tarantino still plans to retire after next film. [Indie Wire]
