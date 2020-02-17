Roundup: Katy Perry; Team LeBron Wins; Famous Therapist Killed
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 17 2020
Katy Perry shared never-before-seen photos from her and Orlando Bloom's engagement party ... Team LeBron won the first NBA All-Star Game under the new format ... a famous Hollywood therapist -- who was Drew Carey's ex-fiancee -- was murdered Saturday night ... Bald eagles across the country are dying from lead poisoning ... After a downturn, the number of cases of Coronavirus in China has increased ... Pete Buttigieg responded to Rush Limbaugh ... Sonic the Hedgehog dominated the box office over the weekend ... Tom Brady and the Patriots haven't made any progress ... Amanda Bynes is engaged ... Carolina Flack's boyfriend breaks silence after her suicide ... Billie Eilish thinks her Oscars performance was terrible ... Charlotte Flair will fight for the NXT Women's title at Wrestlemania ...
