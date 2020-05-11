Roundup: Katy Perry's Fifth Album Coming Soon; Mike Pence Won't Quarantine; Tesla to Resume Operations
By Ryan Phillips | May 11 2020
Katy Perry has confirmed her fifth album will be out this year ... A California surfer was killed in a shark attack this weekend ... Mike Pence will not be self-quarantining despite potential exposure to COVID-19 ... FDA approves new coronavirus antigen test with rapid results ... Tesla is planning to resume operations ... Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio arrested for sexual assault in Texas ... Doctors continue to discover new ways coronavirus attacks the body ... South Korea faces a rash of new COVID-19 cases after early wins against the virus ... U.S. jobs picture could get much worse before it gets better ... The White House is enacting new coronavirus safety protocols ... India is opening up train service despite rising COVID-19 cases ... Olivia Jade says she's proud of mother Lori Loughlin on Mother's Day ... Chrissy Teigen announces a social media break ... Shanghai Disneyland reopened at 30 percent capacity ... The NFL has options to replace pass interference replay ... The 30 best comedies on Hulu right now.
Tina Fey gave a Mother's Day message on Saturday Night Live:
The cast of Community reunited on Ken Jeong and Joel McHale's podcast this weekend:
Get ready for Monday with a classic Black Keys track that's almost 10 years old: