Roundup: Kate Beckinsale Divorce Finalized, Cocaine and Molly in NHL By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 06 2019 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale's divorce is finalized ... Andy Cohen stopped drinking in July and lost 12 pounds ... There are more dogs than children in San Francisco ... "Southwest Airlines flight attendants’ union considers suing Boeing over wages lost in 737 Max grounding" ... T.I. said that he takes his 18-year-old daughter to the doctor to make sure she's still a virgin ... Eminem said some gross things about Rihanna and Chris Brown in a leaked track that he recorded in 2009 ... New Super Smash Bros. fighter ... Black Friday deal announcements are already starting. Here are Target's ... "Former LDS Church leader pleads guilty to photographing undressing woman" ... What's new on Netflix in November ... Robert Klemko leaving Sports Illustrated for the Washington Post ... Six outside hosts WFAN should consider to replace Mike Francesa in drive-time, or other openings.

It sounds like cocaine and molly use are up and drinking is down in the NHL [Athletic; subscription required]

SI writer Rohan Nadkarni writes in GQ about losing 50 pounds [GQ]

Former TBL'er Ty Duffy on five automotive truths that are "rapidly dying" [Gear Patrol]

Buster Olney on the loaded market for pitchers in MLB free agency [ESPN+; subscription required]

Alex Morgan wants to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics after having baby in April [USA Today]

Classic Curb Your Enthusiasm moment on the cashew/raisin ratio

Woody Allen on The Dick Cavett Show in 1971

Hulk Hogan joins the NWO