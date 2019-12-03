Roundup: Kamala Harris Drops Out of Presidential Race, Willie Nelson Stops Smoking Grass By Liam McKeone | Dec 04 2019 Thom Browne : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kamala Harris drops out of presidential race... Willie Nelson says he's given up smoking grass because of health issues... Trump says he doesn't know Prince Andrew, photos show contrary evidence... Emmanuel Macron uses reverse psychology to fool Trump into supporting NATO... US Navy ‘invited’ to go to Taiwan and ‘have fun’ after Beijing bans port visits to Hong Kong... Huawei faces severe criticism in China over employee treatment... Winning lottery ticket for $14.6 million goes unclaimed... Google co-founder Larry Page stepping down as CEO of Alphabet... Newark sues New York over homeless relocation program... Alanis Morissette to go on tour in 2020... Cardi B confirms Offset's account was hacked, no DMs were slid into... Spotify reveals most-streamed artists of the decade... Why India wants to re-design the old air conditioner

Inside the innovative Disney ride that's key to its Star Wars strategy [CNN]

‘It Just Isn’t Working’: PISA Test Scores Cast Doubt on U.S. Education Efforts [NYT]

The one-traffic light town with the fastest internet in America [New Yorker]

How a bunch of Canadian hipsters wound up smuggling cocaine (and getting caught) [Ringer]

I dunno how much I'll actually like this, but I do enjoy David Harbour.

John Mulaney is funny, and so is this story.

BENOIT BLANC IS HERE TO DO SECRET AGENT STUFF

And to start your day, a surprise Tame Impala drop.